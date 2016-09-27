Improving weather seen with ‘Helen’ exiting PAR; PAGASA monitors new cyclone

The weather condition, especially over typhoon-stricken extreme Northern Luzon, will gradually improve by Wednesday, as typhoon “Helen” (international name: Megi) leaves the Philippines area of responsibility (Tuesday evening) en route to Taiwan.

TYPHOON HELEN/25SEP2016 At PAGASA in QC PAGASA Weather forecaster points out the location and projected path of Typhoon Helen, which has entered the PAR. While it is not expected to make landfall, it will enhance the effects of Habagat throughout the country, triggering isolated thunderstorms from Monday evening through Tuesday. MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ (mb.com.ph)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the location of typhoon Helen at 365 kilometers (km) north of Basco, Batanes at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It has maintained its maximum winds of 160 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 195 kph, as well as its west-northwest movement at 20 kph.

Helen was expected to leave the country’s area of responsibility between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, said PAGASA-Weather Division’s Marine Meteorological Services Section Chief Rene Paciente.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Batanes group of islands remain under tropical cyclone signal number 2, while northern Cagayan including the Babuyan group of islands remain under typhoon warning signal number 1.

Paciente said PAGASA could lower the typhoon warning over Batanes to 1, and lift the warning over northern Cagayan and Babuyan group of islands as typhoon Helen moves farther from country.

“Expect improving weather by Wednesday in these areas. Improved weather may be experienced by Thursday,” he added.

PAGASA is also monitoring another tropical cyclone off the Pacific Ocean, which is still outside the country’s area of responsibility.

Paciente said the tropical depression, which is about 3,000 kilometers east of Luzon, could enter the country’s vicinity by Saturday.

Once inside the country’s area of responsibility, the cyclone will be given a local name of “Igme,” the first tropical cyclone to enter the vicinity in October, and ninth this year.