In battle of winless teams, UP beats UE

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs La Salle

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs UE

There’s always a special meaning whenever the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Maroons secure a rare victory in the UAAP.



(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin) UP guard Diego Dario goes for a layup after eluding UE’s Alvin Pasaol in their UAAP match yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The Maroons won, 75-71, to snap a three-game losing run.(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin)

That’s what coach Bo Perasol found out yesterday after the Maroons outlasted the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, 75-71, in the battle of the league’s 0-3 teams at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jett Manuel broke a 69-all tie after burying a jumper with 1:26 remaining, then UP forced UE to miss its shots in the next two possessions to hand Perasol his first victory as coach of his alma mater after a three-year spell at neighboring Ateneo.

Perasol later said the win made him realize why UP celebrated the end of a 28-game losing skid in 2014 with a bonfire at the Diliman campus, considering how the school has overcome numerous struggles for almost a decade.

“Now I understand why the first time UP won, they celebrated with a bonfire,” said Perasol. “Parang we all understand that its like a struggle within a struggle.

“They knew there was like a light at the end of the tunnel, and this is some kind of a light for us na parang it’s a proof and evidence that we can win games against a tough team like UE,” he added.

Manuel and Paul Desiderio topscored with 17 points apiece while Dave Moralde had six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Maroons, who avoided a 0-4 start for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Mark Olayon had 15 points but the Red Warriors remained winless after four games, once again haunted by their endgame miseries.

The contest showed why both teams struggled in the first two weeks of the season, particularly with the way they turned the ball over with UP committing 31 and UE 23 times.

A series of errors late in the fourth quarter led to a scoring drought until UP’s Jarrel Lim fired a triple to make it 69-67 with less than two minutes left.