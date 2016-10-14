In-city housing dev’t eyed to address squatter problems

The House Committee on Housing and Urban Development has directed the country’s housing agencies to conduct an inventory of government lands to determine their viability for in-city housing development and help address the huge housing backlog.

During a committee meeting, Negros Occidental Rep. Alfredo Benitez, panel chairman, issued the order as he called on government to take swift steps in realizing the in-city housing program which has been identified as the better option in dealing with informal settler families (ISFs).

Benitez said the House panel has recommended the in-city housing concept to achieve a balance intervention to decongest urban centers and ensure adequate better economic standing for the hundreds of thousands of ISFs in urban centers.

“There seems to be a lot of room for us to improve and really recognize that the housing problem in this country is a very serious one,” he said.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, who was invited to the hearing, welcomed the in-city program being espoused by the House panel although he assured congressmen that the city government is prepared to extend financial assistance to ISF’s relocated outside the city.

Bautista also called on Congress to pass a law that would grant additional internal revenue allotment to LGU’s hosting relocation sites. He said the additional IRA should be deducted from the tax share of LGUs that sent the ISFs.

Before Bautista’s arrival in the hearing, Bulacan Rep. Gavini Pancho complained that his congressional district has been forced to accept relocated ISFs but has not been receiving additional funds from the government to address the needs of the new residents.

Benitez said the House panel supports the Bautista proposal but is still convinced that the in-city housing program remains to be the most viable and most acceptable option to ISFs, many of whom suffer from the economic effects of their displacement.

The senior administration lawmaker said the goal of the in-city program is to establish more on-side and near-site high density housing while unlocking land values for other necessary urban development efforts.

He said current relocation strategy of the government has been “deemed problematic as it incurs more cost for both the government and the beneficiaries.”

“The in-city housing concept aims to achieve a balance intervention to decongest urban centers and ensuring adequate source of income for ISFs,” Benitez said.