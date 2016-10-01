In Olongapo, drug surrenderers given jobs making caskets

Olongapo City – Ten former drug dependents who surrendered to the city government and the police were given livelihood training that provides a strong reminder on how life can end for those who continue to take illegal drugs.

Their job now is making caskets. Since the death toll in the country rose significantly due to the President’s campaign to “weed out” drug dependents, the number of caskets needed increased. But according to the local government, the caskets that will be produced by the former drug users are not meant for those who are killed in the war against illegal drugs. Those will be given free to the indigent residents of the city.



(Jonas Reyes/Manila Bulletin) CASKET MAKERS – Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino (center) inspects one of the caskets made by rehabilitated drug dependents, who were given a new lease on life after they were provided with the training and the needed tools and materials to embark on a livelihood program to produce coffins by the Olongapo City government.(Jonas Reyes/Manila Bulletin)

Whether those new craftsmen think about how their job will inspire them to completely get away from drug use, we will not really know for they are not talking about it. But they certainly have much time to think about that in the workplace at the Olongapo City Engineering Department where one can smell freshly cut timber and hear a light tapping on wood. Only the natural light coming in from the roof is the source of illumination.

Mayor Rolen Paulino turned over the equipment to the surrenderers last Thursday. “We want to give them a chance to find work rather than use drugs as an excuse to escape their everyday problems, so the city government gave them a solution,” Paulino said.

The mayor said the city will be providing them other livelihood options too, like making eco-bags since the city is now implementing the no-plastic policy.

He explained that the caskets will be provided for free to indigent residents. It will save us a lot of money, instead of buying from private funeral homes,” Paulino explained.

One of the surrenderers, Angelito Caparas, from Barangay Kalaklan, thanked the mayor for the opportunity. “Change should start within us,” he said, adding that he hopes he and the other surrenderers would become good examples to other drug dependents.

Caparas was one of the more than 300 surrenderers who were taken in by the government as part of Oplan Tokhang. Mayor Paulino had led the surrenderers in their “Pledge of Commitment” ceremony at the Olongapo City Grandstand.

Another surrenderer who wanted to remain anonymous said that he has been using drugs since high school. He said he uses drugs to escape daily problems, subsequently resorting to stealing just to pay for his expensive vice.

“Natakot na ko sa buhay ko nung nakita kong iniisa isa na ang mga adik sa Olongapo. Binigyan naman kami ng pagkakataon na sumuko, sumuko na rin ako (I became afraid for my life when I saw that drug addicts were being killed one by one. That’s why I surrendered when they gave us the chance to do so),” he said. But according to him, surrendering would only mean rehab and no income to feed his family.