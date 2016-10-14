 In the fast lane | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » In the fast lane

In the fast lane


October 14, 2016
A baby perilously hangs from her mother’s arm as this overloaded motorcycle runs at a fast clip along the national highway in Matalam, North Cotabato. (Keith Bacongco)

A baby perilously hangs from her mother’s arm as this overloaded motorcycle runs at a fast clip along the national highway in Matalam, North Cotabato. (Keith Bacongco)