Indang Chikungunya cases rise

Almost 300 more cases of chikungunya were recorded in two days in 11 barangays in Indang, Cavite, the Provincial Health Office reported Monday, October 10.



The Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU)’s October 6 report cited a total of 274 new cases from the 512 tallied two days ago.

This has brought to 786 the total number of Chikungunya cases in the said barangays, Health Education Promotion Officer II Annabelle Dilig said.

The town is now under a state of calamity because of the outbreak.

While Chikungunya’s symptoms—high fever, joint and muscle pains, nausea and rash, among others—are similar to dengue’s, it is not as deadly.