Independence Day of Uganda

Uganda became an independent state on October 9, 1962, after gaining its sovereignty from the United Kingdom. Ugandans observe Independence Day with celebrations in various areas of the country as well as the world where Ugandans organize events to mark the day. The main celebrations are held at the Kololo ceremonial grounds led by President Yoweri Museveni. These festivities have attracted heads of several countries like Burundi, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Uganda is a landlocked country in East Africa. It shares land borders with Rwanda, Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has a diverse landscape, from the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains to the vast Lake Victoria. It has an abundance of wildlife, which include chimpanzees, mountain gorillas, and over a thousand species of birds. Its Murchison Falls National Park is famous for its 43-meter waterfall and wildlife.

Its capital and largest city is Kampala where the Philippines has a consulate office. The city is divided into five boroughs that oversee local planning: Kampala Central Division, Kawempe Division, Makindye Division, Nakawa Division, and Lubaga Division.

Like Filipinos, Ugandans are known to be warm and hospitable people. They are known as a tree loving nation because of its rule that when one cuts a tree, he/she is required to replace it by planting three trees. The banana is a famous fruit in Uganda and the people make various types of recipes and even produce wine from it. Winston Churchill referred to Uganda as the Pearl of Africa in his 1908 book “My African Journey” inspired by his impression of the country as an example of magnificence in its “variety of form and color” and its “profusion of brilliant life.”

We greet the people and government of Uganda led by President Yoweri Museveni, on the occasion of its 54th Independence Day anniversary.