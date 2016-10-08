Indigenous people’s Sunday

Today is Indigenous People’s Sunday. This annual observance began in 1978 when the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) decided to honor the countless indigenous peoples and communities in the country. In order to give importance to their contribution to our society, the Catholic bishops declared the second Sunday of October as Indigenous Peoples Sunday formerly Tribal Filipino Sunday. The celebration aims to call everyone’s attention to the plight of the indigenous people who are often exploited and discriminated against in society.

Giving importance to the indigenous people’s contribution to the betterment of our society even in our times, Pope John Paul II expressed his personal gratitude and that of the Catholic Church to the tribal communities. Speaking to the Aborigines in Australia in 1986, Saint John Paul II said: “Do not think that your gifts are worth so little that you should no longer bother to maintain them. Share them with each other and teach them to your children. Your songs, your stories, your paintings, your dances, your languages, must never be lost.” The Pope said their race and culture must not be allowed to disappear. He acknowledged the indigenous people’s closeness with nature and oneness with creation. He said: “For thousands of years, this culture of yours was free to grow without interference by people from other places. You lived your lives in spiritual closeness to the land, with its animals, birds, fishes, waterholes, rivers, hills, and mountains. Through your closeness to the land you touched the sacredness of man’s relationship with God, for the land was the proof of a power in life greater than yourselves.”

There are more than a hundred indigenous groups in the Philippines. These tribal communities dwell in various parts of the country – from the northernmost part of Luzon to the southernmost part of Mindanao. There are those who dwell in upland areas like the Bontoc, Ibaloi, Ifugao, Isneg, Kalinga, Kankana-ey, and Tinguian tribes who are responsible for the building of what are now the Rice Terraces of Banawe. There are also tribes who choose to dwell in lowland areas like the Manobos.

In our society today, many look down upon indigenous peoples and communities directly or indirectly because of their traditional viewpoints and their seeming lack of access to new ideas and ways of thinking and doing things. They are very often neglected in many ways and not given a voice in many facets of our societal life. Yet, they have a lot to offer to us. Their simplicity of life and their respect for the environment, their closeness with one another, and their recognition of the God’s indwelling among us are some of the values and virtues that we need to rediscover and possess.

Today is an opportune time to recognize their contributions to our society. As we express our gratitude to them for reminding us of the most essential things in life, let us humbly ask for forgiveness for the times that we have contributed to the society’s neglect and indifference towards them. Mabuhay ang mga Katutubong Pilipino!