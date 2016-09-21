 Infrastructure surge | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Infrastructure surge

Infrastructure surge


September 21, 2016
Workers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) apply the finishing touches of asphalt on the gaps of a newly-refurbished portion of the national highway in Makilala, North Cotabato. (Keith Bacongco)

Workers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) apply the finishing touches of asphalt on the gaps of a newly-refurbished portion of the national highway in Makilala, North Cotabato. (Keith Bacongco