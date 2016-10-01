Injured Dillinger wants to play

Game Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT Katropa

Meralco forward Jared Dillinger’s status is still unclear but he said he is ready to play when his team takes on Text ‘N Text in Game 3 of their semifinal series in the PBA Governors’ Cup tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dillinger, a key component in Meralco’s drive to make its first finals stint, suffered a pulled hamstring late in Game 2, but declared in his Twitter account that he wants to play in this pivotal match.

“I’m playing Sat. no matter what. Let’s go,” said Dillinger.



(Rio Leonelle Deluvio/Manila Bulletin) Meralco’s Jonathan Uyloan pulls the shorts of Talk ‘N Text’s Kelly Williams in game 2 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal last Thursday. Meralco won, 106-91, to tie the best-of-five semifinals at 1-1.(Rio Leonelle Deluvio/Manila Bulletin)

The series is tied at 1-1 after the Bolts scored a 106-91 victory. The top-seeded TNT edged No. 4 Meralco in the best-of-five opener, 113-95, last Tuesday at the Big Dome.

The 6-foot-3 Dillinger sustained the injury at the 1:06 mark of the fourth period – with the win already in the bag for Meralco. After he stole a pass from TNT’s Troy Rosario, he went straight to the basket.

A few steps away for an uncontested layup, Dillinger slipped a bit. After he converted a shot, he held on to his right hamstring.

“A big loss if he’s out of the series,” said Meralco Coach Norman Black, who strongly relies on Dillinger’s scoring and ball handling prowess.

This has made Meralco import Allen Durham’s job doubly difficult and he may have to step up after scoring 31 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in the first game.

For Black, the most important thing is to be ready for TNT’s fight back.

“I’m sure coach (TNT coach) Jong (Uichico) will come up with something different, something new (in the next game), so it’s something we got to prepare,” added Black, a former coach of TNT.

TNT star Jayson Castro did not play in the fourth quarter, a move that surprised many. He scored 24 points in the first three quarters and was rested by Uichico afterward.

Uichico later explained that he had planned to bring Castro back into the game, but the Bolts pulled away and he decided to let the player rest instead.

“If we have cut the lead down a little earlier, then I could have brought him back,” Uichico said as TNT did not come nearer than 14 points in the final quarter.

According to Castro, they will all be ready come Game 3.

“Siguro wakeup call sa amin ‘yun (loss) na pagdating ng Game 3 ready kami,” said Castro after TNT absorbed just its second defeat this conference after finishing the elimination round with a 10-1 record.