Inmates assure they were not forced to testify at house

Contrary to the claims made by Senator Leila de Lima, high-profile convicted inmates of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) assured that they were not forced into testifying against her.

Convicted Drug Lorad Herbert Colangco, gestures as he testifies during the House inquiry on the alleged links of Sen Leila de Lima in the illegal drugs trade at the New Bilibid Prison, at the Andaya Hall of the Hosue of Representatives in Quezon City, Septemebr 20, 2016. (Mark Balmores) / mb.com.ph

“My clients have neither been threatened, cajoled, tortured nor intimidated, nor have they been subjected to torture, either physical or psychological,” read a statement from lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.

Topacio is the counsel of high-profile Bilibid inmates Herbert “Ampang” Colanggo, Noel Martinez, German Agojo, Joel Capones and Jerry Pepino.

The lawyer reacted to the privilege speech made by de Lima who said the inmates were coerced into making the testimonies against her.

Topacio said: “Sen. Leila De Lima has again shown her propensity for making untruthful and irresponsible statements devoid of factual bases.”