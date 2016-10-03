 Inspection time | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Inspection time


October 3, 2016

Officers from the Central Visayas regional police office submit to a tactical inspection in Camp Sergio Osmeña in Cebu City Monday. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

