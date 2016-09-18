Intensified operations continues, three Indonesian kidnap victims freed in Sulu

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Sunday said that Indonesian kidnap victims Lorens Koten, Teodurus Kofung and Emmanuel were released by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).



A Norwegian and three Indonesian seamen held hostage in the southern Philippines were turned over to a government envoy on September 18 after being freed by Islamic extremists who had beheaded two captives earlier this year. / AFP PHOTO / NICKEE BUTLANGAN (mb.com.ph) Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari (4th R) poses for photos with freed Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad (C), and three Indonesians (front L-R) during their turn-over ceremony in Indanan town, Sulu province, in southern island of Mindanao on September 18, 2016.A Norwegian and three Indonesian seamen held hostage in the southern Philippines were turned over to a government envoy on September 18 after being freed by Islamic extremists who had beheaded two captives earlier this year. / AFP PHOTO / NICKEE BUTLANGAN (mb.com.ph)

Army Major Filemon Tan Jr., AFP Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the Indonesians were released Saturday night at an undisclosed location.

Fishermen Koten, Kofung and Emmanuel, it was recalled, were kidnapped at Lahad Datu, Sabah, last July 9, 2016.

Tan said the victims were brought to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for proper medical examination and debriefing before being turned over to proper authorities.