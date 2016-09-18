Intensified operations continues, three Indonesian kidnap victims freed in Sulu
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Sunday said that Indonesian kidnap victims Lorens Koten, Teodurus Kofung and Emmanuel were released by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).
Army Major Filemon Tan Jr., AFP Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the Indonesians were released Saturday night at an undisclosed location.
Fishermen Koten, Kofung and Emmanuel, it was recalled, were kidnapped at Lahad Datu, Sabah, last July 9, 2016.
Tan said the victims were brought to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for proper medical examination and debriefing before being turned over to proper authorities.