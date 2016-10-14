Int’l criminal court expresses concern over extra-judicial killings in PH
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda of the International Criminal Court (ICC) expressed concern over ”worrying” extra-judicial killings (EJK) of alleged drug dealers and users in the country.
“My Office is aware of worrying reported extra-judicial killings of alleged drug dealers and users in the Philippines, which may have led to over 3,000 deaths in the past three months. I am deeply concerned about these alleged killings,” stated the ICC prosecutor.
The prosecutor also warned that cases of EJK may fall under the international court’s jurisdiction if “such killings are committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population pursuant to a State policy to commit such an attack.”
Bensouda reminded that since the Philippines is a state party to the ICC, having ratified the Rome Statute in 2011, the court has jurisdiction over genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in the country or by Filipinos.
“Let me be clear: any person in the Philippines who incites or engages in acts of mass violence including by ordering, requesting, encouraging or contributing, in any other manner, to the commission of crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC is potentially liable to prosecution before the Court,” the prosecutor disclosed.
The international prosecutor underscored that they will be ‘closely following’ the situation of killings in the Philippines to assess whether a preliminary examination needs to be opened.
READ FULL STATEMENT HERE:
My Office, in accordance with its mandate under the Rome Statute, will be closely following developments in the Philippines in the weeks to come and record any instance of incitement or resort to violence with a view to assessing whether a preliminary examination into the situation of the Philippines needs to be opened.
The Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC conducts independent and impartial preliminary examinations, investigations and prosecution of the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The Office has been conducting investigations in: Uganda; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Darfur, Sudan; the Central African Republic (two separate investigations); Kenya; Libya; Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Georgia. The Office is also conducting preliminary examinations relating to the situations in Afghanistan; Burundi; the registered vessels of Comoros, Greece and Cambodia; Colombia; Gabon; Guinea; Iraq/UK; Palestine, Nigeria and Ukraine.