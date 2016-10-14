Int’l criminal court expresses concern over extra-judicial killings in PH

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda of the International Criminal Court (ICC) expressed concern over ”worrying” extra-judicial killings (EJK) of alleged drug dealers and users in the country.



(Flickr / boellstiftung / MB.COM.PH) Fatou Bensouda(Flickr / boellstiftung / MB.COM.PH)

“My Office is aware of worrying reported extra-judicial killings of alleged drug dealers and users in the Philippines, which may have led to over 3,000 deaths in the past three months. I am deeply concerned about these alleged killings,” stated the ICC prosecutor.

The prosecutor also warned that cases of EJK may fall under the international court’s jurisdiction if “such killings are committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population pursuant to a State policy to commit such an attack.”

Bensouda reminded that since the Philippines is a state party to the ICC, having ratified the Rome Statute in 2011, the court has jurisdiction over genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in the country or by Filipinos.

“Let me be clear: any person in the Philippines who incites or engages in acts of mass violence including by ordering, requesting, encouraging or contributing, in any other manner, to the commission of crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC is potentially liable to prosecution before the Court,” the prosecutor disclosed.

The international prosecutor underscored that they will be ‘closely following’ the situation of killings in the Philippines to assess whether a preliminary examination needs to be opened.

