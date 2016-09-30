Invincible beauty

They say that nothing lasts forever—the same goes for the makeup that you apply. But what if we attempt to prove them wrong with makeup that lasts without the need to re-apply?

Make-up that’ll last throughout the day

I’m sure no one wants to look haggard by the middle of the day. With our humid weather, it’s a challenge to always look fresh. I received a question from @sarahdpaulino sent to my Instagram account and she asked me regarding a more specific kind of makeup:

“Hi Jake, Most of the time, the makeup that I use doesn’t last the entire day. What long-lasting products do you advise me to use, especially for my eyes and lips?”

It can be quite a challenge to truly achieve that long-lasting makeup. The quick fix is to retouch at least once a day, more if needed. I know that most women who devote their morning just to prepare themselves and have a full-on face before they head out; in order to maintain that look, retouching is a must. And I cannot stress enough that choosing the appropriate makeup product is the key to achieving makeup that lasts longer.

For 20 years, Cargo Cosmetics has been a staple on the sets of film and television, as well as in the makeup bags of women everywhere. Uncompromised product quality and first-to-market innovations have created a loyal following among the world’s most renowned makeup artists. Cargo Cosmetics now offers. Swimmables, their long-wearing, water-resistant collection, which you can use for your eyes, lips, and cheeks.

The Swimmables Lip Liner has four shades that you can choose from: Jaipur, Caharia, Moscow, and Oahu.

The Swimmables Eye Pencil features a rich, creamy formula with the feel of a liquid and the versatility of a pencil. These transfer-resistant, extreme-wear pencils glide on smoothly and effortlessly, locking comfortably in place for up to 14 hours.

Swimmables Blush delivers an effortless summer glow that stays put, rain or shine—perfect while lying poolside, spending the day at the beach, or just being outdoors on a hot day. This long-wearing formula withstands perspiration, so you don’t have to fuss with reapplication; while micronized light diffusers work to ensure a gorgeously natural, non-shiny glow. The silky smooth texture layers easily for added intensity as desired.

From high-definition foundations that create flawless skin but escape the scrutiny of high-def cameras, to cutting-edge packaging and expertly coordinated kits that offer step-by-step regimens, Cargo Cosmetics offers a wide breath of shades and tools that allow every woman to customize her beauty look with confidence and ease. An industry insider favorite, the Canadian brand has received some of the most prestigious honors and accolades.

Cargo Cosmetics is available at Beauty Bar, Glorietta, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Central Square, Shangri-La Plaza, Trinoma, and Alabang Town Center; beautybar.com.ph, www.cargocosmetics

Send your beauty questions to @jakegalvez on Twitter or Instagramwith the hashtag #AskJakeG