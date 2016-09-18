Is there a new Zodiac chart?

A new zodiac chart has surfaced the internet and many reported that the National Aeornautics NASA is responsible for it.

The Space Place / mb.com.ph

According to a Teen Vogue article, the new zodiac system features new assigned dates for each sign, and an additional Zodiac sign called Opiuchus.

Here is the new Zodiac Chart via Teen Vogue:

Aries: April 18 – May 13 (The Ram: courageous, passionate, impulsive)

Taurus: May 13 – June 21 (The Bull: reliable, devoted, stubborn)

Gemini: June 21 – July 20 (The Twins: curious, gentle, indecisive)

Cancer: July 20 – Aug 10 (The Crab: imaginative, sympathetic, manipulative)

Leo: Aug 10 – Sept 16 (The Lion: cheerful, generous, arrogant)

Virgo: Sept 16 – Oct 30 (The Virgin: analytical, hardworking, shy)

Libra: Oct 30 – Nov 23 (The Scales: social, fair-minded, self-pitying)

Scorpio: Nov 23 – Nov 29 (The Scorpion: resourceful, brave, distrusting)

Ophiuchus: Nov 29 – Dec 17 (The Serpent Bearer: Knowledge-seeking, admired, envied)

Sagittarius: Dec 17 – Jan 20 (The Centaur: idealistic, humorous, impatient)

Capricorn: Jan 20 – Feb 16 (The Goat: disciplined, responsible, condescending)

Aquarius: Feb 16 – March 11 (The Water Bearer: independent, humanitarian, temperamental)

Pisces: March 11 – April 18 (The Fish: artistic, compassionate, weak-willed)

NASA was quick to dismiss the reports on the viral “new” zodiac chart.

“NASA studies astronomy not astrology,” NASA spokesperson Dwayne Brown told Gizmodo. “We didn’t change any Zodiac signs, we just did the math.”

According to Gizmodo, the rumor seemed to have stemmed from a “bizarre” misinterpretation of an article in NASA’s educational page for kids called “The Space Place”.

“Cosmo and the other sites all link to a real NASA page as the source for their news. A visit to that source link, however, doesn’t take you to some secret NASA astrologists’ cabal. Instead, you end up in “The Space Place,” Gizmodo wrote.

The linked article in the reports titled “First Things First: Astrology Is Not Astronomy!” does not report on any recalculation of the zodiac but the write-up did confirm that there was a 13th constellation.

The article stated: