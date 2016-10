Is this a ‘High School Musical’ mini reunion?

What’s this, a Wildcats reunion?

Zac Efron and Lucas Grabeel were together to watch another High School Musical co-star Corbin Bleu in Holiday Inn on Broadway.

Lucas took to IG to share a snap of the mini reunion.

Just a couple of wildcats on a #Broadway stage. @corbinbleu killed it last night in #HollidayInnMusical! @ZacEfron So much love for these guys. A photo posted by Lucas Grabeel (@mrgrabeel) on Oct 5, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

And with Efron’s caption it looks like they had a great time together.