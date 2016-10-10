It’s all about hard work

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Adam Johnson shares what it’s like to write a novel about North Korea and what writing really means to him

Portrait by Noel B. Pabalate

Many have written and even made movies about North Korea to try and paint a picture of what life is like in the communist country. The extremely secretive country has only opened its doors to very few outsiders, and when it does, certain limitations are set and only the superficial things are brought into light.

Authors and researchers only get an idea of what North Korea is like through the accounts of defectors, those former residents who opted to live their lives outside its closely guarded walls. It is illegal to talk to an ordinary citizen inside the country. Author Adam Johnson had to read a lot of materials about the country, talk to defectors, and visit the country itself just to finish his book. He recently visited the country for National Book Store’s Readers and Writers Festival 2016.

It took him seven long years to finish the book, The Orphan Master’s Son. This resulted in a very well-researched and well-received fiction novel. It won the Pulitzer Prize and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize in 2012 and it was hailed as one of the best books of the year by various publications.

Before becoming a writer, Adam was a construction worker who eventually took creative writing classes in college. He immediately fell in love with writing. Now an award-winning author and a creative writing professor at Stanford University, he shares his process and why it’s important for him to write even if it doesn’t make him money.

Yes, halfway through writing the book. I wanted to see what colors the buildings were. What would you smell in the streets or how people behaved when near you. Of course, as a fictional writer, very few tourists photograph the things I wanted to see. I remember I would ask my tour guide lots of questions, like where are the mailboxes? I never saw a single mailbox. Where are the fire stations? Where are the handicapped people? What’s the name of the shoes everybody’s wearing? Those things were very helpful in my depiction.

When you go to North Korea, your money goes to the regime, you are supporting them in some way. But I do think it’s important for the people from North Korea to see people who visit, how they look like, how they dress, how they represent themselves, how free people operate. I think it’s valuable for people from the Western world to take a look at folks who are cordoned off from the rest of the world.

When did you decide to write this book?

I became curious about North Korea. I read a great deal about the topic. But I was looking for the answers to simple questions. How do you find your wife in North Korea? Can you pick what career you want to go into? If I was a writer, what would I have to write about? You know, one big question I had was this, if I was a father, would I tell my kids that it was all a sham? If I told them, would it make them less robotic, more human, more critical, engage with people? Would it also make them questioning and subversive and endanger them? So at some point North Korea begs the question, what’s the difference between surviving and living? We in the West all believe that living a meaningful life is the most important thing. But there, you cannot always survive and live. You have to choose.

How difficult is it to write about something people know less or nothing about?

There were several challenges, to say the least. There are relatively normal people who’ve defected from North Korea but there are many people who’ve had difficult lives. The lives of elites are harder to depict because they rarely defect. It is especially hard to depict Kim Jong Il, who is a character in the book. I did interview his personal chef for many years, and there are accounts of people from his inner circle. But, you know, people would rather dismiss Kim Jong Il as a clown or madman or evil. But in a literary work, the job of the novelist is to humanize people. So I had to find his strengths, his humor, his intelligence, his weaknesses—that was challenging.

There are a lot of extravagances and absurdities and I had to tone that down to make him believable. There’s a lot of real darkness—famine, labor camps—these things are hard to write about.

Was there a reaction from them when the book was published?

Did they send me a telegram? (Laughs) That’s not how they work. I mean, I think when there are things that their people don’t know about, they would rather just ignore it. In North Korea, there’s very little real information, so a lot of the country works on a rumor mill. So when an important person from the capital defects, everybody talks about it. The regime has to address that. Nobody there had heard about my book or they just pretend I don’t exist. I’ve done Radio Free Asia and Voice of America and broadcast in North Korea four times. But who knows who’s listening, if anyone?

How long did you have to write the book?

Seven years. A long time for people to think you’re crazy. (Laughs)

Does it usually take you that long to write a book? Is that your creative process?

I would probably have to write more books to answer that. I’m working on my fifth book now and they’re all different. Each book must be shaped around its subject matter, its characters, and its world and find an organic shape and have a certain level of research.

As a professor, what are the concerns of your students about writing?

One thing about teaching creative writing is that there’s no set body of knowledge to transfer, as every character is different and every story is organic to that character. Every story has to be shaped differently. So it would be easy if I could just dictate the rules to them but what we must do is examine a work in progress, try to determine what is at the heart of the character and help craft a narrative that would get to that. That’s a slow intimate process with no shortcuts.

So when they ask me about writing, I say, give it to me or describe it and then we’ll talk. When I was a student, I had professors who gave rules. Usually those were their rules and every writer has to figure out their way.

When did you know you wanted to be a writer?

It came pretty late. I was a reader when I was young. I liked Tolkien, I liked Stephen King books and things of that nature. It was only in college that I took a creative writing class to boost my GPA, which was low. I absolutely fell in love with writing. I’d never taken a class like it. I had a really charismatic teacher who was also a great writer. I just loved the realm, in which there was nothing but the work at hand and a lot of young smart people applying all their skills toward interpreting pieces their way. I loved it. I knew in college that I wanted to have writing in my life in some way and forever after.

Do you remember the first piece you wrote?

Before I went to college, I’d worked on industrial construction I’d seen on job sites, people injured, gun play. It seemed like a pretty amazing thing and I met a lot of very interesting characters—guys who’d been in prison, who’d been in the military, who’d seen the world. So I had a lot of stories from that. My first stories were trying to bring those to life. They weren’t very good but I think different than what people liked. Instead of reading stories about dorm room romances, you were reading stories about crane accidents. Do you like a good crane accident story? (Laughs).

What does writing mean to you?

As an undergraduate, I found the challenge of converting imagination and experiencing the language very rewarding and I didn’t have that feeling, anywhere else in my life—making something from nothing that mattered. I started skipping the parties, and spent all my time in front of the computer. My roommates would pound on my door and say the party was beginning at eight. I just hadn’t had anything that meaningful in my life. Even it meant being poorer, I was going to try to be a writer. And even if it meant not being read, I think I really loved the battle of having something in my mind, trying to convert it in language and some other person would experience it as richly as I would imagine it. Writing a great scene is better than money.

I guess it’s a validation of your creative work, winning the Pulitzer.

Certainly that’s true, I don’t know, I still write my crazy stories and I just kind of pretend that stuff doesn’t happen. After I won the Pulitzer Prize, my wife and I sat down on the couch and thought, hey, this might change our lives or it might mean different things. We just agreed to pretend that it didn’t happen. Other people remind me that it happened. All the time.

Where do you usually get your inspiration from?

That’s a great question, I wish I had an answer. I do think that over the years, I’ve learned to trust my obsessions, and I feel that when there’s something going on inside of me, an unsettling, a feeling, I feel like it attaches itself onto my little obsessions. I listen to the same music, over and over and over. If I put that music into a story, it will draw out whatever interior has latched onto it. If I find myself buying crazy stuff on eBay late at night or spending my free time doing something or getting crazy, if I put it into fiction, it will make the fiction rich. That may be my inspiration but it’s not like I know what it is, I have to discover it. If I knew what the story is about, I would be bored with it and never write it.

What do you enjoy now, writing or teaching?

They’re both a lot of work. They’re both a more gratifying than pleasurable, if that makes any sense. Preparing to teach is a lot of work but it’s rewarding. I don’t know, but there’s nothing like writing a great scene.

How do you balance both?

I think when you’re really obsessed, you’re just, okay, I’ll give up sleep. If I don’t get this out, I’m going to go crazy, so sleep is not that big of a deal. It’s tough when sacrificing means time with the kids. I feel like I was put on this earth to do three things: to be a good husband/father, to be a good teacher/mentor, and to be a writer. The cruelty of the gods fated me to only do two of those three things at once. So when one of my teachings is going great, I’m a bad writer. When I’m a good writer, my kids don’t see me. When I’m a great dad, no money comes in.

Any advice to an aspiring writer?

I would take labor over talent any day. I’m not sure I was talented, I just loved it and I put in a lot of work. I think, you’re given a couple of gifts as an artist, whether you’re a painter or musician or a writer, it’s your duty to learn all the things you don’t know. And I’ve seen talented young writers who lean on their talents, because they get a lot of praise for being poetic, or funny and they won’t develop their other skills. So, get to work, do your homework. It takes a lot of work to be good at anything.