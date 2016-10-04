It’s final: Miss U set for January 30, Harvey stays as host

The Miss Universe 2016 pageant will still take place in Manila in January 2017, Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Katherine de Castro affirms.

During the DOT media lunch on October 4, Tuesday, de Castro says preparations for the pageant are underway, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach — together with Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo — will soon announce final details for the holding of the prestigious pageant in the country.

There have been rumors that the Miss Universe organizers have pulled out from discussions with the Philippines. But the DOT has dismissed such gossip.

The Miss Universe 2016 will be on January 30, 2017, Monday, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Manila. Originally, the planned venue was in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Since the pageant will be simultaneously broadcast in the United States, people watching the show are expected to be at the venue by 4 a.m.

The DOT official also revealed that Steve Harvey will remain as host in the pageanth.

“Parang nagbibiro lang naman si President (Rodrigo Duterte). But I’ve already spoken with some of the President’s men. I will make sure Steve Harvey will talk to the President para makampante din siya,” says de Castro.