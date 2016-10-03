It’s Homtime with this new bedside companion

They say great things come in small packages, and this comes true in the form of Homtime digital alarm clocks. Homtime is a Shanghai-based company that has been producing electronic for years, and is now making innovative clock technology that complements people’s bedside lifestyles.

Homtime is distributed through its luxurious partner hotels globally such as Crowne Plaza and Sofitel (Australia); Radisson (Los Angeles, USA); Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Westin Hotels & Resort (New York, USA); MERCUR (Europe); Holiday Inn (Turkey); Holiday Inn Express (USA); Pullman Hotels & Resorts (Europe, Australia and China); ROSEDALE and GDH (Hong Kong); and Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts (both in Singapore and Shanghai); Le MERIDIN She Shan Shanghai, KEMPINSKI, M Oriental Ginza, JW Marriott Hangzhou, Yue and Hotel Nikko Xiamen (China).

With Homtime’s sleek and compact design, one could do more with its packed features. More than just simply displaying time, one could check temperature, charge multiple devices at once, and play music through its Bluetooth speakers with Homtime’s topnotch and one-touch features.