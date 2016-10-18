J.Lo’s love survival playbook

Ever felt like giving up on love after suffering from too many heartbreaks, rejection and falling out? Tell that to Jennifer Lopez, the face of the “never give up on love” mantra.

E! News chronicled the Latina singer’s misadventures on love and why, as one of her songs goes, she’s “Never Gonna Give Up.”

The entertainment news website confirmed that Lopez ended her nearly five-year relationship with Casper Smart this August after the 29-year-old cheated on her for the second time.

She got married and divorced thrice, had several long relationships that eventually didn’t survive, and dealt with all the mental and emotional anguish that came along with heartbreak.

E! News brought up how she described her split with Marc Anthony as one of her most difficult “personal failures,” telling W magazine: “When my marriage [to Marc] ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for.”

She remained sanguine nonethless: “I still think about getting married and having that long life with someone. I love the movie The Notebook. A dream of mine is to grow old with someone.”

Her secret to surviving love pains? The original Jenny from the Block revealed to On the Red Carpet: “I remain an eternal optimist about love. Sometimes it doesn’t work, and that’s sad. But I believe in love.”

It’s her same message during her Carpool Karaoke gig with James Corden. The singer-actress poked fun at herself for being a “relationship kind of girl,” telling Corden: “I’m so monogamous, it’s ridiculous.”

Bitterness over exes isn’t Lopez’s thing as well. Even though she and Ben Affleck called off their wedding just one day before walking down the aisle, as E! Online reported, she never denied the connection between the two of them.

“I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” she told People in an interview.

Being the strong woman that she is, Lopez took her heartbreaks in stride; E! Online wrote that she took “the good from her previous relationships and looking for better partners in the future.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2013, the singer said she has her “own high standards” for what she wants in a partner and how she wants to be treated.

“I bring a lot to the table. I’m not talking about material things but what I have to offer as a person—love and loyalty and all the things that make a good relationship,” she told the magazine.