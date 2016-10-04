Jail warden buys sniffing dog

Tacloban City , Leyte Map (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Tacloban City,Leyte – There’s another “guard” who aims to prevent the entry of illegal drugs into the Tacloban City District Jail – a K-9 sniffing dog.City Jail Warden Supt. Ben Catudio, who made the announcement to local reporters, said that he personally purchased the sniffing dog with the help of friends.The city jail is run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).”We have now a K-9 dog inside the jail to help me intensify my drive against illegal drugs into the city jail. This is my personal K-9 dog which my friends helped me to purchase,” Supt. Catudio said.He reported that during the joint operations with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted inside the jail no drugs were found inside the cells of the inmates.