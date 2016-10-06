Jalandoni resigns as NDF peace panel chairman

National Democratic Front (NDF) chief negotiator Luis Jalandoni addresses students at the Holy Cross Davao College in Davao City Friday, September 23, 2016, where he gave students and school officials an update on the ongoing peace negotiations between the NDF and the Philippine Government. (Keith Bacongco) | mb.com.ph

OSLO, Norway – The National Democratic Front (NDF) announced Wednesday night that it has accepted the resignation of Luis Jalandoni as chairman of its peace panel, replacing him with vice chairman Fidel Agcoaili just hours ahead of the start of the second round of peace negotiations here.

“The national leadership of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines has granted the long-standing request of Comrade Luis G. Jalandoni to resign as the Chairperson of the NDFP negotiating panel,” the NDFP said in a statement.

The rebel group also said it was bringing in former Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) chairman Benito Tiamzon as member of the panel.

The re-organization was announced in a hastily called press conference at the Holmen Fjordhotel attended by Jalandoni, Agcaoili, Tiamzon, and Chief Political Consultant CCP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison.

The other members of the NDF peace panel are NDF special office for the protection of children chairperson Conni K. Ledesma, NDF representative for Nordic countries Asterio Palima, and Juliet De Lima-Sison.

The NDF said Jalandoni, 81, had been asking to be allowed to resign. He will be staying on as senior adviser of the panel.