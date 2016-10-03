Janine Tugonon makes it to NU Muses Top 12

Janine Tugonon (Instagram)

Beauty queen Janine Tugonon has been chosen as one of 12 calendar models for NU Muses, a project of Treats! magazine founder Steve Shaw and celebrity photographer David Bellemere.

Janine actually thought she would not make it admitting she was having a bad day during the final casting.

“But got the call from my agent few days after and it was AMAZING!!! Thank you so much @numuses for including me,” she posted on Instagram with an accompanying nude photo of herself.

In the post, Janine shared it was Bellemere who took the photo.

On the NU Muses website, Janine shared her dreams of becoming a known model and actress.

“Being in this calendar is a huge opportunity to showcase my beauty and personality, a great exposure for me and hopefully will be the beginning of a long lasting successful career in this field I’m very passionate about,” she said.

Asked about nudity, she said, “It is the bare, the untouched and the raw beauty that a woman can showcase and be proud of.”

Others who made it to the Top 12 are Rachel Cook, Jessica Clements, Nidhi Sunil, Isabelle Boemeke, Alejandra Guilmant, Sabina Karlsson, Ariela Soares, Keilani Asmus, Vika Levina, Ebonee Davis and Anna Wolf.

Janine started her modeling career following a stint at the 2012 Miss Universe pageant where she finished first runner-up.