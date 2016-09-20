January is oust-Duterte plot target date
Malacañang said yesterday some Filipino-Americans could be part of a plot to oust President Duterte by January, 2017.
But Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said any move to overthrow the President is bound to fail because he has the majority of the people behind him.
Andanar said in a radio interview there are surveys showing “more than 90 percent of the people “support our President.”
He said a Cabinet member got wind of the “Oust Digong” plot while on a visit in New York. He said some Filipino-Americans were in on the plot and that the Cabinet official, whom he did not identify, overheard the plot in a “teleconference.”
According to the official, the plotters plan to make their move in January, Andanar said.
He said the Palace is not taking the report lightly but it needs verification.
He said they have heard about destabilization talk against the President but “at the end of the day, it’s really about the evidence you have.”
“It is a concern for the government, and it should be a concern for the nation because it’s a destabilization talk,” he said.
The President has accused what he termed as the “yellow” forces of plotting to impeach him by linking him to the extrajudicial killings of drug personalities.
The color yellow has been associated with the administration of former President Aquino and his political group, the Liberal Party.