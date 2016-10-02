Japan to develop securer passport to prevent terrorism

TOKYO — Japan’s Foreign Ministry will follow European countries in introducing a passport with a hard plastic page containing identity information, making it harder to forge as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism, an official of the ministry said Saturday.



(Flickr / mb.com.ph) Japanese Passport(Flickr / mb.com.ph)

The ministry aims to add the new security feature in the fiscal year starting April 2023, the official said.

Experts have been reviewing ways to improve passport security for the ministry since 2014.