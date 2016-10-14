Japanese battleship flag donated at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The Latest on the donation of a Japanese battleship flag to the National Park Service at Pearl Harbor (all times local):

Dianne Hall, left, John Hedley, center and Roger Schiradelly, right, hold up a Japanese navy flag during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher) | Manila Bulletin

11 a.m.

A Japanese navy flag that flew on the battleship of the man who planned the attack on Pearl Harbor is being donated to the National Park Service.

Dianne Hall of Salisbury, North Carolina handed the flag over in a ceremony at Pearl Harbor on Thursday.

Hall’s father Robert Hartman was a U.S. Navy sailor when he got the flag from the Battleship Nagato after Japan surrendered.

The Nagato was Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto’s flagship during the bombing of Hawaii. Yamamoto is credited with being the mastermind of the 1941 attack.

The Park Service says it’s not clear whether the flag was flying on the Nagato when Yamamoto ordered the attack. Hall says her father took the flag on Aug. 30, 1945 when U.S. sailors were allowed to take memorabilia from the ship.

