Japanese companies remain optimistic on outlook of Philippine economy

Tokyo – Optimism runs high here in the Japanese capital that the Philippines will remain on top in this year’s survey on Business Conditions of Japanese Companies in Asia and ASEAN countries due in large part to the entry of new Japanese enterprises while those who have already expanded their business in the country anticipate profitability.

This, despite the concerns raised by Japan-based investors and business locators about the move by the Philippine government to end the practice of contractualization in the country.

In the survey conducted in 2015, around 4,635 Japanese companies were asked about the business climate and forecast for the following year in at least 20 ASEAN and Oceania countries including the Philippines.

The results showed the Philippines with the highest ratio among ASEAN countries with 72 percent of Japanese firms expecting profit. It was closely followed by Thailand with 70.4 percent and Malaysia with 68.35 percent.

According to Mari Tanaka of the Japan External Trade Organization’s (JETRO) Asia and Oceania Division, the advantages of investing in the Philippines compared to other ASEAN member countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam are the fluency of workers in English thus minimizing the linguistic communication problem; a comparatively cheaper labor power; ease in recruiting local staff; and less frequency in wage increase.

Nagano-based Seiko Epson Corp., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer printers, and information and imaging related equipment, also cited these same reasons why they choose to expand its business in the Philippines.

“The workforce in the Philippines is very capable, very talented and very adaptable,” Seiko Epson Corp. spokesperson Alastair Bourne told Manila Bulletin in an interview here recently.

Currently, Epson has two large plants in the Philippines manufacturing mainly printers and projectors.

In December 2014, the company announced it will invest 12.3 billion yen to expand its manufacturing plant in the Philippines to increase inkjet printer, LCD projector and smart glasses production volumes.

The state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed inside the Lima Technology Center in Batangas by the early part of 2017, with operations slated to begin in the middle of that year.

This latest development could result in an increase in the workforce to about 20,000 from the current 12,500 to respond to the planned spike in production.

“Hopefully, that would to a significant increase in employment in the Philippines,” Bourne pointed out.

But all this could be in jeopardy as the Duterte administration gears up for the start of the “stop endo,” or end-of-contract, campaign.

President Rodrigo Duterte has earlier pledged to end what labor groups call “endo,” or terminating workers after five months of employment, by 2017. He has even threatened to shut down companies engaged in contractualization.

In line with the directive of the President, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that it targets to reduce 50 percent of contractualization in the workforce by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said he wants a five-year-old Labor department order – blamed for aiding companies to keep workers hired merely on a temporary basis – repealed within this year.

According to Bello, he has already ordered the review of Department Order (DO) 18-A with the aim of repealing it.

The DOLE chief reiterated that the use of short-term employment contracts, whether these are through direct hiring by employers or through contracting out, which is contrary to the provisions of Articles 106 to 109 of the Labor Code, as amended, or are in circumvention of Article 249, are not allowed.

Epson has contravened in particular the accelerated move being taken by the Duterte administration to push the anti-endo, or end-of-contract, measure.

“Our hope would be that the law would give corporations sufficient time to implement appropriate actions and that it would include measures that would allow us to make adjustments that take into account seasonal changes in production levels.”

Still, Bourne said Epson is a law abiding company and that the it believes in acting in a way that earns the trust of its employees and local communities.

“Our stance on the law is that it would not be appropriate to comment at this stage because we do not know the details of the law,” he pointed out. “When this becomes apparent we will study the details and act appropriately.”

JETRO also raised its apprehension on the move to end the practice of contractualization in the country after receiving unfavorable reports submitted by its personnel assigned in the Philippines about the government’s effort to address the issue of contractualization pursuant to President Duterte’s directive.

“We rely on what we hear from our staff from Manila,” Tanaka said as she sat down for a separate interview here.