Japanese scientist wins Nobel medicine prize

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi has been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering the mechanisms of autophagy.

In this July, 2016 photo, Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi smiles at the Tokyo Institute of Technology campus in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Ohsumi was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday, Oct. 3, for discoveries related to the degrading and recycling of cellular components. The Karolinska Institute honored Ohsumi for “brilliant experiments” in the 1990s on autophagy, the machinery with which cells recycle their content. Disrupted autophagy has been linked to various diseases including Parkinson’s, diabetes and cancer, the institute said. (Akiko Matsushita/Kyodo News via AP) mb.com.ph

The Karolinska Institute said autophagy is a “fundamental process for degrading and recycling cellular components.”

It will be the 107th award in that category since the first Nobel Prizes were handed out in 1905.

The prize committee often awards discoveries that were made decades ago, to make sure that they’re still relevant.

Last year’s prize was shared by three scientists who developed treatments for malaria and tropical diseases.

The 2016 medicine prize is set to be announced at 11:30 a.m. in Stockholm (0930 GMT).

The announcements continue with physics on Tuesday and chemistry on Wednesday and the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The economics and literature awards will be announced next week.

Each prize is worth 8 million kronor ($930,000).