Jaybee Sebastian granted immunity, bares Bilibid drug trade details

High-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian listens to questions of congressmen during the interpellation after his statement during the continuation of the inquiry on the proliferation of drug syndicates at the New Bilibid Prison by the House Committee on Justice at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, October 10, 2016. (Mark Balmores) | mb.com.ph

Convicted kidnapper Jaybee Sebastian has been granted immunity from suit as he squealed more details about the alleged drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in the resumption of the inquiry by the House Commitee on Justice Monday, October 10.

In the hearing, Sebastian denied being a government asset as claimed by Senator Leila de Lima.

Sebastian also revealed drug money was used to fund the senatorial campaign of then Justice Secretary de Lima, but he denied he ordered the collection of the said campaign funds.

He said he gave approximately P10 million, P2 million of which he delivered personally to De Lima and P4 million through her former security aide Joenel Sanchez.

He added he had met De Lima seven to eight times. But Sandra Cam, who was at the hearing, claimed the two had met more than eight times.

Sebastian also refuted being a powerful inmate in Bilibid, pinning instead convicted robber-murderer Herbert Colanggo as the one exerting greater influence. In the hearing, Sebastian said he and Colanggo were once close friends.

He also testified about the shabu trade proliferation, which funded the refurbishment of cells and purchase of firearms in the national penitentiary.

Sebastian failed to appear at the previous hearing as he was still recuperating from his injuries sustained in the NBP stabbing incident last September 28, during which inmate Tony Co was killed.

As of this posting, the House panel continues to interpellate Sebastian.

De Lima had already denied allegations she benefited from the Bilibid drug trade.

