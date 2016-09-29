 Jennifer Lopez is back in judge’s chair for dance show | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  » Entertainment News » Jennifer Lopez is back in judge's chair for dance show

Jennifer Lopez is back in judge’s chair for dance show

by AP
September 29, 2016
Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez is stepping in front of the camera for NBC’s new “World of Dance” competition series.

The network said Wednesday that Lopez will be a judge, a role she had on “American Idol.” She was previously announced as an executive producer for “World of Dance.”

The 10-episode series will challenge contestants to demonstrate their skills in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, krumping, ballet and ballroom. The winner gets $1 million.

Would-be competitors can register online at www.worldofdancecasting.com. Qualifying events will be held nationwide.

An airdate for “World of Dance” was not announced.