Jericho now an int’l soap star

JUST A THOUGHT: ‘Our fearlessness shall be our secret weapon.’ – John Green

• • •

JERICHO ROSALES

INTERNATIONAL SOAP STAR: In more ways than one, it is correct to say Jericho Rosales is an international soap opera star.

A number of his drama programs (series) are being shown abroad, around Asia, and even as far as Africa and Latin America.

In Malaysia and Indonesia, Jericho is considered a superstar, ranked side by side the matinee idols of those countries. The success of his TV shows in those parts has earned him the unofficial title, Asia’s Drama King.

ABS-CBN recognizes this feat, that’s why network assigns only the most challenging roles for the award-winning actor. The roles carry with them stories that are grand, told in lush settings, and assembling big-name cast members.

• • •

BACK TO PRIMETIME: Last seen in the 2016 International Emmy-nominated “Bridges Of Love,” Jericho makes his way back to primetime by way of “Magpahanggang Wakas,” a story of great love standing the test of time.

“Magpahanggang Wakas” tells an old story dressed up with new twists and turns. The compelling performances of its cast, the cliff-hanger ending of each episode, the picture-perfect locations connive to make it work.

What amazes viewers is how Jericho has maintained his youthful looks even at age 37. His body reminds of a young man in his 20s. His acting has grown much deeper.

• • •

AN ACTRESS FOUND: Matching Jericho’s star power is acting discovery Arci Muñoz, formerly of TV5 and also the star of that afternoon hit, “Pasión De Amor.”

Arci’s transfer to ABS-CBN has been marked with amazing career progress. She followed up “Pasión” with two hit movies, “Always Be My Maybe” and “Camp Sawi.”

In her performances, Arci has shown consistency as actress. Echo said she is one actress who can transform herself with every role. “She can even look different each time,” he said.

• • •

DINGDONG DANTES

DINGDONG TURNS ACTION STAR: What’s the next best way to reinvent one’s career? What’s that so-called next level?

Among women, it’s transitioning from wholesome, romantic roles to adult, sexy parts.

For the men, it’s going action.

Such is the case with Dingdong Dantes, who bravely embraces the action-drama genre with his new TV starrer, “Alyas Robin Hood.”

The veteran actor can now be seen in a new light as a nightly crime-busting sort of super hero with only bow and arrow as his line of defense.

Says GMA: “The series showcases an inspiring truth that in each one of us is a hero, able to serve other people.”

• • •

DANIEL, KATHRYN COMFY IN ADULTING: I get to read this word a lot on Facebook. Adulting.

Young people, so-called millennials, take to the term as a transition to adulthood. A bridge between childhood and early maturity.

Such is what happens to the careers of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo in their film, “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

Yesterday’s teen stars, before LizQuen, JaDine, and AlDub came along, are assigned their first adult roles by director Olivia Lamasan. It’s about time, as KathNiel are in their very early 20s.

“Barcelona,” set in the charming Spanish city, tells the story of lovers coping with different personal circumstances brought together by common desire to escape from their past. For the first time, the two actors are portrayed as passionate characters, with a much publicized kissing scene to match, their first.

• • •

A COUPLE, YES: With “Barcelona,” KathNiel bids goodbye to their celebrated teen idol status.

In later interviews, the two came too close to admitting they’re officially together as a couple. Guess it’s the wave of the times. After all, James Reid and Nadine Lustre were the first to admit it. Followed by Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

So, what’s to keep KathNiel from doing the same thing expected of them by fans and the general public alike? Baka maiwan sila ng biyahe.

It’s all part of adulting.