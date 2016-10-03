Jessy wins at APAN Star Awards
Actress Jessy Mendiola has added another highlight in her career after being named Best Asia Pacific Star at the Asia Pacific Actors Network (APAN) Star Awards held in Korea over the weekend.
The 23-year-old is an honorary Korea Tourism Ambassador to the Philippines since 2013.
She gained popularity in Korea after she appeared in the Korean Broadcasting System program “Word Date With Shinee,” which featured eight ladies from different countries in a meet-and-greet with the popular K-pop boy group.
On Instagram, Jessy said she feels grateful for winning her first-ever international award, going on to thank people who recognize her contribution in the industry.
“I used to dream about getting an award when I was a little girl. Who would’ve thought that I would receive one from an international prestigious award-giving body. It’s such an honor to represent the Philippines. I still can’t believe it. Haaay, God. YOU.ARE.AMAZING,” she said with an accompanying photo of her trophy and flower.
Prior the awards night, Jessy joined several other artists in a hand-printing activity.
“First time to do this hand print thingy. Kala ko maiiwan kamay ko eh,” she said.
During her acceptance speech posted on ABS-CBN News, Jessy expressed her gratitude to MBC and APAN Star Awards for the recognition.
“Tonight is a celebration of promoting cultural exchange and opening up of new opportunities in Asia. I am extremely proud to be part of this prestigious ceremony. I thank God for this wonderful blessing and I would also like to take the opportunity to express my sincerest gratitude for the invitation to be in Seoul, Korea tonight,” she said.
During the awards night, Jessy was able to rub elbows with Korean stars like Choi Jin-woong, Shin Dong-yup, Honey Lee, Chae Jung-an and “Descendants of the Sun (DOTS)” lead actor Song Joong-ki.