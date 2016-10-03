JICA turns over P 679-M worth of equipment, software to Cebu water firm

CEBU CITY — The Japanese Government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), turned over on Friday some PHP679 million worth of equipment and software, which monitors the pressure and volume of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) water supply, reservoir and well pump stations.

MCWD general manager Noel Dalena said the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system allows them to quickly respond to those who have water supply problems because it’s an on-site, on-field monitor.



The first full-scale water system in the country, SCADA will help MCWD manage its non-revenue water, or water that has been produced and lost before reaching the consumers.

Dalena said that with the system’s on-site actual checking, which then informs the monitoring personnel on the current status of their pumps, they can immediately send out a team to repair a leak as soon as a sudden drop in water pressure is observed.

Aside from this, the system’s new flow meters, detectors and transmitters have been installed in 53 of the 126 pump stations of the water district.

This would mean that in the event that high pressure or leaking is detected, MCWD will turn on and/or off the pumps even from a distance to save water loss, fuel and transportation cost.

“Although we have a roving team, they can’t immediately respond to those reporting from let’s say for example, Guadalupe if our group’s in Mandaue City tending to a separate case,” Dalena said.

Dalena said the entire project was funded by JICA’s grant and that MCWD only paid for it’s tax.

Takahiro Morita of JICA said MCWD was chosen as it is one of the best water distributor’s in the country.

Although the system has been installed and the personnel are already trained, SCADA is scheduled for official operation in March 2017.