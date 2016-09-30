Job losses unavoidable, says Lopez

Ending contractualization

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez warned that forcing the idea of ending “endo” or job contractualization will lead to some people losing their precious jobs.

“Not accepting the win-win proposal may lead to some people losing jobs,” Lopez told reporters.

Lopez issued this statement after a labor group said it does not agree yet with the “win-win” structure presented by Lopez and some business groups during a meeting with the Department of Labor and Employment to tackle the issue of “endo”.

“One must understand that legitimate contractualization is different from the illegal ‘endo’ schemes where workers are hired temporarily for a 5 month contract and transfer again to another entity for another 5 month contract. That ‘Endo’ is illegal,” he pointed out.

Lopez explained that legitimate contractualization is allowed and accepted scheme and even done worldwide.

Based on his “win-win” proposal, workers will be on a regular and permanent status (not Co-terminus with the contract with principal company) and retirement benefit is mandatory. This means, workers have security of tenure.”

Forcing the regularization of employees will simply lead to companies regularizing fewer employees, as they would lose the flexibility of hiring less during off-peak seasons and there are functions that they would rather outsource so they could focus on branding and growing the business, he explained.

“Legitimate contractualization is allowed in the law and the security of tenure and benefits are even enhanced in our proposed win-win structure,” he said.

“Principal companies should have option to hire regulars or hire through service providers. What is important is that workers get full benefit and legal compensation whether from principal company or as employee of service provider,” said Lopez.

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines already voiced its concern that the proposed “win-win” solution will jack up the contract cost of employers to their service providers or employment agencies by as much as 30 percent.