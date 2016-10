(WATCH) Jodi Sta. Maria, son join pineapple-apple-pen dance craze

The recently Emmy-nominated Jodi Sta. Maria showed off the supermom in her as she supported her son in making a video while singing the Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) song.

Jodi posted in her Instagram account what she termed as the debut of Panfilo “Thirdy” Lacson III, who gave an all-out performance of the dance craze.

Jodi as well as her son and friends appear to be enjoying this bit of craziness.