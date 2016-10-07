John Legend releases new single

R&B singer John Legend has released a new single. The singer-songwriter posted a clip of his newest love song on Instagram, where he sings: “I don’t know who’s gonna kiss you when I’m gone, so I’m gonna love you now like it’s all I have.”

Tune into my Facebook page tonight at 10:30pm ET. I’ll be performing my new single #LoveMeNow! I’m also be answering your questions. Be sure to leave yours in the comments below. A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 6, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

He recently told Notion magazine about his forthcoming album: “I don’t think it’s a dramatic change. I believe that it’s progression; continuing to push myself and trying to perfect my craft and, to me, that really is to write the best songs you can write, then try to record and produce them in the best way that you can.”

Legend’s Love Me Now is taken from his new upcoming album, Darkness & Light.