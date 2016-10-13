Jollibee, Cargill venture start construction of new processing plant

PH-US joint undertaking to create 1,000 new jobs

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cargill-Jollibee poultry processing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas. From left to right: Philip Soliven, Cargill; Hans Kabat, Cargill; Paul Fullbright, Cargill; Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Klecheski, U.S. Embassy; Hermilando Mandanas, Governor of Batangas; Armenius Silva, Vice Mayor of Santo Tomas; and Fernando Yu, Jollibee.(mb.com.ph)

Cargill Philippines, Inc. and Jollibee Foods Corporation have entered into a joint venture to build and operate a poultry processing plant.

The facility will provide dressed and marinated chicken to meet the growing needs of Jollibee Foods’ brands and create an estimated 1,000 new full-time jobs in Batangas and nearby provinces.

Cargill is one of the largest agribusinesses in the United States, and Jollibee Food Corporation is the largest fast food corporation in the Philippines.

In a statement, the US Embassy said: “This new joint venture is an excellent example of the strong economic ties between the Philippines and the United States.”

U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Michael S. Klecheski participated in the opening ceremony for the new poultry processing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas.