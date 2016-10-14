Jollibee honors everyday heroes in 6th Jollibee Family Values Awards

The country’s leading fast-food brand, Jollibee hailed a new batch of outstanding Filipino families with admirable advocacies in the 6th Jollibee Family Values Awards. The months-long search culminated in Gabi ng Parangal para sa Pamilyang Pilipino, which was held recently at the Makati Shangri-La.

Exemplary Filipino families whose notable advocacies enable hope to flow and spirits to soar for the less fortunate, the 6th JFVA winning families include: Mr. Rommel and Mrs. AnalyBasa and family of Capiz, champions of the environment and sustainable livelihood for their community; Mr. Donato and Mrs. MerlitaBumacasand family of Nueva Ecija, dedicated to protecting and upholding the rights of indigenous people; Mr. Ian and Mrs. Cecilia Cabalza and family of Cagayan Valley, whose work centers on uplifting lives through health and education; Mr. Victor and Mrs. Elizabeth Castañeda and family of Quezon City, for leading the fight against cancer; and Mr. Joe Dean and Mrs. Ardis Sola and family of Quezon City, forhelping improve the lives of street children; andMr. Marciano and Mrs. Josephine Par and family of Saudi Arabia, named as the Jollibee-Coca-Cola OFW Family of the year for their mission in empowering underprivileged fellowmen both in the Philippines and Middle East.





In addition to the six JFVA awardees, Jollibee also conferred special citations to families focused on specific advocacies. Receiving the Special Citation for Education (co-presented with National Book Store) areMr. Reynaldo and Mrs. JulietArquiza and family of Camarines Norte, for their educational and scholarship programs, while Mr. Alejandro and Mrs. LilibethCabading and family of Zamboanga City are the recipient of the Special Citation for Environment (co-presented with Landbank) for their underwater clean-up efforts. The latest addition to the awards this year, the Special Citation for Youth, was given to Mr. Harry and Mrs. Malou San Gabriel-Eng and family of San Francisco, California, for their programs that benefit the youth. For their work on autism awareness, Mr. Noli and Mrs. IsabelitaVizcochoand family of Benguetare given the Special Citation for Persons with Disability (co-presented with National Council on Disability Affairs). Aside from being hailed as 6thJFVA winners, the Bumacas family received the Special Citation for Minority Groups. The Sola family was also given the Special Citation for Children (co-presented with Children’s Hour).

The five JFVA families and OFW Family of the Year each received a cash prize of P300,000, a trophy designed by brass sculptor Michael Cacnio, and P10,000 worth of Jollibee gift certificates. The recipients of the special citations were given P50,000 in cash, a plaque, and P3,000 worth of Jollibee gift certificates.

“2016 marks the sixth year of our Jollibee Family Values Awards, Jollibee’s annual advocacy program that aims to promote timeless Filipino family values. With the Filipino family at the core of Jollibee’s brand, the JFVA is committed to reinforcing timeless and cherished values,” said Jollibee Philippines President JJ Alano. “We are proud to recognize families who can be considered as everyday heroes, families who truly exemplify how the power of Filipino family values can nurture and continue building a nation that can sail through the various challenges, calamities and adversities.”

The 6thGabi ng Parangal para saPamilyang Pilipino centered on the theme of the balangay, whose historical journeycaptures the solidarity, harmony, determination, courage, bravery and resilience of the Filipino community.The guests were treated to performances from Darren Espanto and Fourth Impact, culminating in a grand finale performance.

Distinguished personalities known in their respective fields comprised the esteemed board of judges in this year’s JFVA, including Sen. Bam Aquino who served as jury chairman. He is joined by Mowelfund trustee and president Boots Anson-Rodrigo, Manila Bulletin columnist and TV host Suzi Entrata-Abrera, respected inspirational speaker and columnist Francis Kong, ANC news anchor Edric Mendoza, parenting and relationship consultant Maribel Sison-Dionisio, Coca-Cola Philippines Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications Atty. Adel Tamano, and columnist and child advocate Audrey Tan-Zubiri. Completing the board are Jollibee Global Brand CMO and Jollibee Philippines Marketing Head Francis Flores, Jollibee Philippines Head of Human Resources George Wang III, and Jollibee Group Foundation Vice President Belen Rillo.

The 6thJollibee Family Values Awards is supported by Coca-Cola Philippines, Crowne Plaza Hotel Manila Galleria, Holiday Inn Manila Galleria, and Rainforest Adventure Experience (RAVE), with official media partners, CNN Philippines and Philippine Star.