Jun Lana’s newest film centers on educated, successful gay men

Jun Lana

Awarded filmmaker Jun Lana’s latest mainstream movie “Bakit Lahat Ng Guwapo May Boyfriend?!” is backed by thorough research, some through his own personal experiences.

The romantic comedy, which is showing on October 19 in nationwide theaters, features gay characters as educated, accomplished men.

It is a conscious effort said Lana who was meaning to veer away from stereotypical depiction of gay men as “source of katatawanan.”

Note candidates from the recently concluded Mr. Gay World – Philippines appear in the film.

“Kinuha namin sila for a big party scene na parang lahat ng ex boyfriend ni Anne Curtis na bading nandun. Mind you, these gay men are all very intelligent. They are all achievers,” he related.

The film was inspired mostly by sad stories as recounted to him by some of his female friends.

“Naging problema ng mga kaibigan ko at one point in their colourful love lives na na-in- love sila sa bading. And then nagtapat sa kanila and muntik nang masira buhay nila dahil sobra na-in-love na sila. Then I realized interesting premise siya for a romantic comedy so ‘yun ginawa ko na siyang pelikula,” related Lana.

Regarding the film title, Lana said it was a question once posed to him by his husband, TV and movie producer Perci Intalan.

When asked why there are gay men who pursue girls, Lana explained it could be due to a number of things.

“Unang-una, pressure sila hindi sila makapag-out either because of their parents or dahil peer pressue kaya hindi nila masabi. And sa experience ko, meron din talagang authentic love na naramdaman sila for their girlfriend. Hindi naman talaga pagpapanggap ‘yun. But then lalabas at lalabas pa rin ‘yung nature mo na ang sexual preference mo lalaki. So hindi talaga pwedeng mangyari ‘yun,” he opined.

Lana maintained the film is not a serious look on the matter.

“It’s a romantic comedy so ang unang-una kong gustong maramdaman ng mga tao na kapag nakapanuod sila is ma-entertain sila and ma-in- love sila. This is by far the funniest film I’ve ever done sa lahat ng mga pelikulang nagawa kong mainstream films. Ito ‘yung ang solid niya from start to finish nakakatawa siya. Ang gagaling ng mga artista kaya lalong naging entertaining ‘yung pelikula,” he said.

From The IdeaFirst Company and VIVA Gilms, “Bakit Lahat Ng Guwapo May Boyfriend?!” is the second movie shown this month to focus on gay men (“The Third Party” from Star Cinema was first).

How does Lana feel about it?

“Masaya ako kasi nagiging liberal tayo na ‘yung ganitong lifestyle, ‘yung ganitong klaseng mga characters, tanggap na. May respeto na sa pagtalakay ng kwento,” he replied.