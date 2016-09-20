Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie call it quits

Justin Bieber and model Sofia Richie have reportedly called it quits, six weeks after they were first spotted together last August.

TMZ reported that the relationship of the casual-and-not-really-official couple has fizzled.



(Justin Bieber | Instagram) / mb.com.ph Justin Bieber & Sofia Richie(Justin Bieber | Instagram) / mb.com.ph

Days before the alleged “split”, Sofia – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – gushed over her “special relationship” with the Biebs in her interview with Billboard magazine.

“Justin is very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles,” said the younger sister of Nicole Richie.

An E! News source revealed that the duo were never really in a “full-fledged relationship” saying, “They were never officially together, but more casual hanging out and having fun.”

The source adds that the “Sorry” singer doesn’t want a relationship at the moment, that’s why he wanted to cool things down.

The pair was first linked after they were spotted holding hands while strolling at Laguna Beach seaside on August 5, US Weekly reported. Richie also joined Bieber in Japan for his Purpose Tour show.

The ‘Cold Water’ singer and the young model then flew to Mexico — where they were photographed getting all cozy with each other — to celebrate Richie’s 18th birthday.