Kagawad shoots self while cleaning gun
A barangay kagawad who was cleaning his gun inside his room died the other day after accidentally shooting himself in Paranaque City.
Reports reaching Senior Supt. Jose Carumba, city police chief, identified the fatality as John Aragon, 49, kagawad at Brgy. 169, Zone 69 in Pasay City, of Unit-H No. 0012 LT., Santa Veronica, San Antonio Valley 1, Brgy. San Antonio, Paranaque City.
Initial investigation disclosed that Aragon was almost finished cleaning his calibre .45 pistol around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday when the gun accidentally went off while it was pointing towards his chest.
Police theorized that Aragon must have been wiping his fully loaded gun with a oil when his left thumb accidentally slipped on the trigger.