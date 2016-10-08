Kanye West resumes touring, appears in Chicago

Kanye West performs at the United Center on Friday, Oct 7, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Kanye West returned to his tour Friday night after canceling dates earlier in the week when his wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

The rapper resumed the Saint Pablo Tour in his hometown of Chicago without mentioning the crime at the show.

He did tell the crowd “it’s good to be home.” West performed for about 90 minutes straight.

The rapper abruptly cut short a New York concert earlier this week citing a “family emergency.”

It was later reported that robbers held Kardashian West at gunpoint Monday and locked her in the bathroom of a Paris residence before stealing more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

She returned to the U.S. later Monday and West announced that he had rescheduled for December planned concerts on Tuesday in Philadelphia and Thursday in the Detroit area.

Kardashian West, known for prolific posting on social media, has been publicly silent since the ordeal.

No arrests have been made.