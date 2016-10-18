Kardashian West assistant speaks on Kim’s silent phone app

NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West is “taking some much needed time off” from sharing on her phone app after she was held up at gunpoint in Paris, according to a handwritten noted posted in the app Monday by an assistant.

Kim Kardashian attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 16, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) / mb.com.ph

“But not to worry,” wrote “Steph Shep,” the nickname for Kim assistant Stephanie Sheppard. “We’ve called upon Kims (sic) closest friends, fam & yours truly to serve up some exclusives.”

Sheppard promised: “Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers!!”

Kardashian West has maintained silence on all her social media streams since the Oct. 3 jewelry heist, when she was bound and left in a bathtub by suspects who remain at large. Police estimate more than $10 million in jewels were stolen.

The paid app is a rare social media spot where Kardashian West charges money for access. It had been left untouched since the robbery.

The heist, sister Khloe Kardashian said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” about a week after the hold up, was a “wake up call to make a lot of life adjustments” for all in the reality TV family.

Usually heavy social media sharers, the famous sisters, mom, brother and a universe of friends have scaled way back and Kardashian has kept a low profile.