Karen about to make landfall over Baler

Typhoon Karen (Himawari image as of 1 a.m. October 16 2016 courtesy of PAGASA) mb.com.ph

Typhoon Karen is expected to make landfall over Baler, Aurora, the latest bulletin from government weather agency PAGASA showed.

At about 1 a.m. on October 16, 2016, the eye of the tropical cyclone is at 50 kilometers east of the Aurora town, moving in a west-northwest direction at 22 kph. Reports show electricity has been cut while mobile signal is intermittent.

Karen packs winds of up to 150 kph and gustiness of 210 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 3 remains hoisted over Pangasinan, Northern Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino. PAGASA warns storm surge may occur in coastal areas.

TCWS No. 2 is over Ilocos Sur, Southern Isabela, Mt Province, Ifugao, Rest of Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Rizal, Metro Manila, Rest of Quezon and Camarines Norte. Storm surge is also a possibility.

TCWS No 1 is over in Ilocos Norte, Abra, Kalinga, Rest of Isabela, Southern Apayao, Southern Cagayan, Oriental Mindoro, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Marinduque and Camarines Sur.

Another cyclone with international name ‘Haima’ is located at 1,550 kilometers east of Mindanao and is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday (October 17, 2016).