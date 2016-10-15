Karen accelerates further as it threatens Luzon

Typhoon Karen has accelerated further while inching closer to the Luzon mainland, threatening the Quezon–Aurora area.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, based on its 2:00 p.m. bulletin:

TCWS #3: Camarines Norte, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Aurora and Northern Zambales

TCWS #2: Catanduanes, Rest of Quezon, Quirino, Camarines Sur, Rizal, Bulacan, Rest of Zambales, La Union, Pampanga, Tarlac, Ifugao, Benguet and Southern Isabela

TCWS #1: Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate icluding Ticao and Burias Island, Rest of Isabela, Ilocos Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bataan, Abra, Kalinga and Mountain Province



PAGASA | mb.com.ph Track of Typhoon “Karen” as of 2:00 p.m., October 15, 2016.PAGASA | mb.com.ph

Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika) further picked up speed at 20 kph while maintaining its west northwest orientation.

Its maximum sustained winds and gusts remain at up to 130 kph and up to 180 kph, respectively.

As of 1:00 p.m., the typhoon was last spotted at 120 km north northwest of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday morning.

Many areas in the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas are now bearing the brunt of the storm, with moderate to heavy rains expected as well in Central Luzon and the Cordilleras.

The weather bureau also warned that Metro Manila will start experiencing rains and gusts by Saturday evening.

A PAGASA weather forecaster said that the country faces what could be the “most damaging” storm this year in typhoon Karen.

Forecaster Benison Estareja said while the storm is not the most powerful to hit the country this year, it could cause the most damage as it will cross heavily-populated areas just north of Manila.

The storm has also knocked out power and telecommunication lines in Catanduanes, AFP quoted the Office of Civil Defense as saying.

