‘Karen’ intensifies; Metro Manila, more places under storm signals

Track of Tropical Storm “Karen” as of 5:00 pm, October 14, 2016. PAGASA | mb.com.ph

Metro Manila is now among places with tropical cyclone warning signals as “Karen” has intensified as a severe tropical storm Friday, October 14.

It is forecast to further strengthen into a typhoon before making landfall over the Quezon-Aurora area on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced.

Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur are now placed under storm warning signal number two (winds reaching 61–120 kph).

The country’s capital region, meanwhile, joins the following areas now under storm signal number 1 (winds reaching 30–60 kph):

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao islands

Northern Samar

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Island

Marinduque

Aurora

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Pampanga

PAGASA said that it expects Albay and Polillo Island to be placed under signal no. 2 by Friday evening.

Stormy weekend

Severe Tropical Storm Karen (international name: Sarika) was last spotted at 205 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Carrying maximum winds of up to 100 kph and gustiness of up to 140 kph, it has maintained its 9 kph speed while traveling west northwest.

With stormy weather now affecting Bicol region, the weather bureau warned that more areas will start experiencing heavy rains brought by the storm on Saturday.

PAGASA warned of moderate to heavy rainfall within Karen’s 500-km diameter.

Another storm ahead

On Saturday afternoon, Karen is expected to be within the vicinity of Catanduanes, with landfall expected over the Quezon-Aurora area on Sunday.

Crossing Central Luzon, it is expected to be at north northeast of Iba, Zambales on Sunday afternoon.

By Monday afternoon, Karen is expected to be over the sea and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Meanwhile, PAGASA said it is also monitoring another tropical depression outside (PAR).

It was last spotted at around 1,980 km east of Mindanao, packing up winds of up to 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Traveling west northwest, the new storm is much faster at 13 kph.