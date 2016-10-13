“Karen” strengthens as it heads to Luzon

Tropical depression Karen has slightly gained strength as it threatens to slam Luzon over the weekend.

At 10:00 am Thursday, October 13, the center of the storm was estimated at 565 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, based on the 11:00 am advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Karen has a registered strength of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is forecast to move west northwest at 11 kph.

No tropical cyclone warning signals have been raised so far.

While Karen remains away from land, PAGASA said areas within its 300-km diameter will experience moderate to heavy rains.

On Friday morning, Karen is forecast to be located east of Virac, Catanduanes, heading toward east southeast of Baler, Aurora by Sunday morning, crossing northern Luzon until it is expected to be at around west southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur by Monday morning.

Based on PAGASA forecasts, the tropical cyclone will exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday morning.