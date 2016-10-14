‘Karen’ to spawn rains over PH; Sunday landfall expected

Cyclone “Karen”

The low pressure area (LPA) over the Pacific Ocean has intensified into a tropical depression yesterday and was given a local name “Karen.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) located cyclone “Karen” at 565 kilometers (km) east of Catarman, Northern Samar before noon yesterday, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is forecast to move relatively slow at 11 kph west-northwest.

PAGASA weather forecaster Meno Mendoza said that if “Karen” maintains its current speed and direction, it will make landfall over Quezon or Aurora by Sunday.

He added that the cyclone could cross Central or Northern Luzon after its landfall, and leave the country’s area of responsibility by Monday.

Blue alert

Meantime, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) is now on “blue alert” status for the possible effects of the tropical depression.

Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad, NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator, said that all concerned Regional and Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils have been enjoined to take precautionary measure in relation to the weather system and that residents in low-lying areas are also alerted against the possibility of landslides and flashfloods.

Today’s forecast

Today, cloudy skies with moderate to occasional heavy rains and thunderstorms, which may trigger possible floods and landslides will be experienced over Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas.