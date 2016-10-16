‘Karen’s’ heavy rainbands seen to bring 10 inches of rain

Typhoon Karen rainfall forecast / Courtesy of The Weather Channel (mb.com.ph)

Along with the threat of storm surge flooding and damaging winds from Typhoon Karen, life-threatening flooding and landslides will be a major threat.

Parts of the northern and perhaps central Philippines are expected to see over 10 inches of total rainfall, said private weather services provider The Weather Channel.

Heavier amounts may also occur where bands of rain in Typhoon Karen’s track stall or repeatedly move over the same area and can produce rainfall rates well over 1 inch per hour.

Heavy rainbands may occur well ahead of and after passage of the typhoon, The Weather Channel warned.

The eye of Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika), as of 10 p.m. on October 15, 2016 was located based on all available data at 120 kilometers east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon

After crossing northern Philippines, it will then head into the South China Sea for a second landfall next week, possibly toward China’s Hainan Island, then Vietnam later Tuesday into Wednesday.